Open BioSystems debuts Lentiviral shRNAmir library

Open Biosystems, a US firm focused on the commercialization of leading-edge life science research tools for drug discovery, has announced the availability of its lentiviral microRNA-adapted short hairpin RNA (shRNAmir) library.

"An advancement over recent retroviral libraries, this unique lentiviral RNA interference (RNAi) resource enables investigators to inhibit expression of specific genes within the human genome, providing access to a wealth of information on gene function in normal and disease processes," says the company.

Open Biosystems' lentiviral shRNAmir library currently offers coverage for greater than 5,000 transcripts. Complete genome coverage is expected by mid-2006, enabling the manipulation of gene expression levels on a whole genome scale.