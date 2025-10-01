Operation Of EU Mutual recognition Procedure

On March 19, the European Commission hosted a liaison meeting to discuss the operation of the European Union mutual recognition procedure, which was introduced by Directives 93/39/EEC and 93/40/EEC. Present were EU member states and representatives of the European federation of pharmaceutical Industries' Associations, the European federation of Animal Health, the European Proprietary Medicines Manufacturers' Association and the European generics Association.

The meeting heard that the procedure is being used for over 60 full applications, with more than 20 successful procedures and over 150 successful variations so far. Only one procedure has resulted in a request for arbitration, by the company. it was stressed that, for human-use medicines, discussion between member states from Day 60 of the procedure would deal with issues of serious risk to public health. In light of this, the industry representatives confirmed their interest in and intention to use the mutual recognition procedure and indicated that they looked forward to regular information on all aspects of the procedure, including statistics.

To facilitate the procedure's successful operation for full applications, the industry representatives accepted that, as an optional, voluntary procedure and in consultation with the applicant, the reference member state would start the procedure on a date that would facilitate liaison between the member states; ie, for human-use medicines, a series of start dates would be used so that Day 60 would coincide with a meeting of the Mutual Recognition Facilitation Group.