Operational changes at InB:Paxis

New Jersey, USA-based Integrated BioPharma has said that its InB:Paxis subsidiary has instituted a reduction in its rate of production of paclitaxel active pharmaceutical ingredients and a corresponding cut in the labor force at its Boulder, Colorado, facility because its current inventory of finished product exceeds requirements for near-term forecast sales.

"We have reduced our staff and are redeploying some key personnel from Paxis to our InB:Hauser subsidiary to support further development of other taxane products," said Gerald Kay, INB's chief executive, who added: "we will closely monitor the performance of our Paxis subsidiary in connection with our continuing efforts to maximize shareholder value."