OPIOID LOLLIPOP "PUTS CHILDREN AT RISK"

The US Health Research Group has asked the US Food and Drug Administration to reverse its tentative October 1993 approval of a raspberry-flavored narcotic lollipop designed to relax children before surgery. Its petition said that the product "is needlessly risking the lives of American children." The lollipop, which is manufactured by Anesta and licensed to Abbott Laboratories, contains fentanyl, an opioid which has been used for three years in patch form for treating chronic pain in cancer patients. Once launched, the new product will be marketed under the brand name Fentanyl Oralet.

When the FDA gave its approval, it also recommended tough labelling restrictions and a very restrictive distribution plan to prevent misuse. The agency is holding a special advisory committee meeting in March to discuss the situation. Supporters of the product note that many children receive agents for premedication which have not been properly tested in children, such as midazolam. Roche would not agree to using its midazolam drug in the product, which was why fentanyl was chosen as the active principle.