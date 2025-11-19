Wednesday 19 November 2025

OPIOID LOLLIPOP "PUTS CHILDREN AT RISK"

31 January 1994

The US Health Research Group has asked the US Food and Drug Administration to reverse its tentative October 1993 approval of a raspberry-flavored narcotic lollipop designed to relax children before surgery. Its petition said that the product "is needlessly risking the lives of American children." The lollipop, which is manufactured by Anesta and licensed to Abbott Laboratories, contains fentanyl, an opioid which has been used for three years in patch form for treating chronic pain in cancer patients. Once launched, the new product will be marketed under the brand name Fentanyl Oralet.

When the FDA gave its approval, it also recommended tough labelling restrictions and a very restrictive distribution plan to prevent misuse. The agency is holding a special advisory committee meeting in March to discuss the situation. Supporters of the product note that many children receive agents for premedication which have not been properly tested in children, such as midazolam. Roche would not agree to using its midazolam drug in the product, which was why fentanyl was chosen as the active principle.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze