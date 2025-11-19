OPPORTUNITIES IN SMALL- MID-CAP US DRUG STOCKS

There are three major areas of focus in the small- and mid-capitalization drug stocks in the USA; generics, drug delivery technology and niche pharmaceuticals, according to Rich Silver of Lehman Brothers, who was speaking at a Lehman health care seminar in London last week.
Generics are a major area of growth as patents expire on originator drugs over the next few years, he said, adding that his generic industry investment thesis favors companies with a large number of novel products and more visible diversification strategies and avoids those with heavy exposure to commodity generics.
Generics/Drug Delivery Technology Investment Picks Mr Silver's top pick in the generics sector is Copley Pharmaceuticals, which he said has: the largest long-term upside earnings potential; a broad range of dosage forms leveraged on a small earnings base; a balanced portfolio of high-margin products and commodity generics; and (the most important factor) an under-appreciated value of its relationship with Hoechst, which owns 51% of Copley. Hoechst brings to the table raw materials which, Mr Silver pointed out, many generics companies have problems developing, and this will allow Copley to develop exclusive generic products.
