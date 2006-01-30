Opportunity for Apotex to launch generic form of S-A's Plavix

French drug giant Sanofi-Aventis has issued a statement on rumors that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Apotex' Abbreviated New Drug Application for the antiplatelet agent clopidogrel, originated by the French firm and sold as Plavix. Sanofi-Aventis noted that the FDA's statutory 30-month stay expired on May 17, 2005, and so, such an approval is possible. However, the company stressed that the agent is protected by a patent, and a hearing on its validity is scheduled to begin on April 3. If Canada-based Apotex were to begin selling generic Plavix before the litigation is resolved it could leave itself open to paying triple damages to Sanofi if it were to subsequently lose the court case. Analysts at Lehman Brothers predict a 20% chance that Apotex will launch the drug during this risky period but note that, as a privately-owned firm, the move carries significant risk to the long-term health of the company. The final verdict on the Plavix patent hearing is expected in late 2006 or early 2007.