Opposition to Japan's once-yearly NHI drug price revisions strengthens

The tone of the argument against the annual revision of the NHI drug price in the expert committee on National Health Insurance drug price within Japan's Chuikyo (the Central Social Medical Insurance) seems to have been strengthened following two hearings of representatives from pharmaceutical industry organizations, including the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industry Association, the Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Japan, the Federation of Japan Pharmaceutical Wholesalers Association and the Japan Generic Drug Wholesalers Association, which took place in July and August.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, as a secretariat for Chuikyo, presented a proposed direction to the deliberations, saying that "frequent revisions should be discussed because it is not favorable that the reimbursement price remains unchanged from the viewpoint of the medical financial status of the nation and patient's co-payment although the actual dealing prices have gone down." However, the proposal has spurred opposing views from the medical provider and payment sides.

Nobuo Yamamoto, vice president of the Japan Pharmaceutical Association, stressed that he wanted to confirm that the introduction of an annual revision of the NHI price was not premised on the discussion.