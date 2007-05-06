Optimer's OPopS platform yeilds late-stage candidates

US firm Optimer Pharmaceuticals, a specialist developer of carbohydrate-based anti-infectives, says that little focus is placed on this area of product research, despite the fact that such molecules are associated with both bacterial colonization during infection and antibiotic resistance.
Optimer explained that its proprietary OPopS drug discovery platform allows it to bypass some of the problems traditionally associated with the synthesis of carbohydrate-based compounds. The firm went on to say that it is currently assessing two late-stage product candidates, namely OPT-80 (PAR-101) formerly known as difimicin, in Phase III trials for the treatment of Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea, and prulifloxacin, which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of traveller's diarrhea.
