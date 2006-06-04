Oracea approved by FDA for rosacea

The USA's CollaGenex Pharmaceuticals says that the Food and Drug Administration has approved its product Oracea (doxycycline) for the treatment of the chronic inflammatory skin condition rosacea in adult patients. The firm believes that around 14 million US citizens are effected by the condition, and estimates that the size of the market for the product will be around $500.0 million per year.
