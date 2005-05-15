Oragenics starts Ph I trial of tooth decay therapy

Oragenics has initiated a Phase I clinical trial of its Replacement Therapy, a new approach to the prevention of tooth decay.
The study, involving six couples and nine individuals, is designed to evaluate the safety of Replacement Therapy and the potential for horizontal transmission of the organism to the non-treated member of each couple, the group said.
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