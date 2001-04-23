Oral candidiasis trial gets FDA permission

The US Food and Drug Administration has given permission for Demegen'sPhase I/II clinical trial to go ahead for a mouthrinse to treat oral candidiasis, an AIDS-defining opportunistic illness, based on its patented P-113 peptide. The peptide, which the firm claims has a reduced risk of drug resistance, is based on naturally-occurring antimicrobial histatins found in human saliva. The US annual market size for oral candidiasis treatments is over $400 million, according to Demegen.
