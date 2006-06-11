Oral levosimendan falls short of Ph II endpoints

Finnish pharmaceuticals firm Orion says it has completed a Phase II study of levosimendan, the firm's chronic heart failure drug. The study, which assessed the product as an oral formulation used in the treatment of 300 patients with symptoms of severe chronic heart failure, did not reach the proof-of-concept endpoint required to justify moving it into a Phase III trial program.
