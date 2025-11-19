ORAL RABIES VACCINE IN WORLD TRIALS

The World Health Organization is to launch a worldwide field trial of an oral vaccine against rabies, which will be used to vaccinate the millions of free-roaming dogs around the world which cannot be easily immunized by injection. The plan is being developed by veterinary experts working in 15 countries. Worldwide, more than 33,000 people die of rabies each year, and millions are at risk, according to the WHO. Most of the deaths are due to bites or scratches from rabid dogs, although other animals, particularly foxes, also carry and spread the virus.

Most cases of human rabies contracted from dogs occur in African or Asian countries, but canine rabies represents a public health threat in many other parts of the world. Once symptoms develop the disease is invariably fatal, although it can be prevented by timely administration of a series of vaccine injections soon after an attack by a rabid animal.

In 1992, reports the WHO, about 6.5 million people were vaccinated after exposure to suspected rabid dogs. Of these people, five million were in China, half a million were in India, about 200,000 were in Africa and 175,000 in Europe. The costs of such vaccinations impose a heavy burden on public health services in developing countries, and animal immunization is regarded as a cost-effective means of combating the disease.