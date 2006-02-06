Oral version of Arpida's Iclaprim shows good bioavailability in trial

Swiss anti-infectives group Arpida says it has successfully completed a Phase I trial of an oral formulation of its broad-spectrum antibiotic iclaprim. The drug is intended for the treatment of serious infections such as hospital-acquired methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.
In the trial, 12 health volunteers received three oral doses of the drug and one intravenous treatment for comparative purposes. The results, according to the firm, showed that the oral bioavailability of the drug was around 40%, and that oral administration achieved a blood concentration of the drug which was comparable with intravenous treatment.
Arpida says that the compound, which is also involved in both a Phase I efficacy assessment study and a Phase III trial as a treatment for complicated skin and skin structure infections, differs from other antibiotics in that dual intravenous and oral use is possible. The company expects to publish the results of a Phase I trial of the drug delivered as a capsule in the next few weeks.
