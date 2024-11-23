ORAL VERSUS IV GANCICLOVIR RESULTS

- Results of an Australian trial, comparing oral ganciclovir with the intravenous formulation in the treatment of cytomegalovirus infections in immunocompromised patients, have shown that progression to CMV retinitis is slower for the IV form of the drug (102 days versus 86 days for oral ganciclovir). Syntex, the manufacturer of the drug, said it has filed for the oral form with the Medicines Control Agency in the UK.
