OraVax' HNK20 Shows Promise In Trials

OraVax has completed four clinical studies of its HNK20 antibody, a nose-drop product designed to prevent viral pneumonia due to respiratory syncytial virus, and believes the trials offer "proof of principle" of this approach to the disease. Premature infants and those with heart and lung problems are at a particularly high risk of developing pneumonia from this common infection. HNK20 is a proprietary imumunoglobulin A monoclonal antibody designed to have a potent neutralizing effect on all strains of RSV.
In both adult and infant clinical studies, subjects received 2.5mg of HNK20 once a day. A Phase I safety trial in adults was conducted, in which a standard preparation of 2.5 mg HNK20 was given daily, in two one-week courses, one month apart. In this randomized, blinded study, 10 subjects received HNK20 and nine received placebo. No significant adverse reactions were encountered in either group, either on primary treatment or retreatment, confirming the safety of HNK20.
In addition, a randomized, placebo-controlled study was conducted in adults, who were challenged with live RSV one hour after receiving 2.5 mg HNK20. 16 volunteers received drug and 15 received placebo. Daily virus shedding measured in nasal wash fluid of subjects treated with HNK20 was reduced by up to 97% on the peak days of infection, and this reduction was statistically significant.
