Orchid Cellmark debuts tribal identity DNA kit

US group Orchid Cellmark has reported the launch of its new service that allows Native American tribes to confirm the genetic lineage of individuals seeking tribal enrollment.
The new service is able to confirm the familial relationship of individuals to existing tribal members, in addition to determining their percentage of Native American-associated DNA. This represents the first product in the company's planned line of identity DNA services designed primarily for individuals, said Orchid.
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