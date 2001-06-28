Orchid gets milestone from AstraZeneca

Orchid BioSciences of the USA says that it has successfully completedthe first milestone in its multi-year genotyping and pharmacogenetics collaboration with AstraZeneca, resulting in "a significant payment." Financial details were not disclosed.

Using the SNPcode technology that combines Orchid's proprietary SNP-IT biochemistries with the GenFlex chip and GeneChip system of Affymetrix, the former claims to have rapidly developed assays and conducted genotyping for the first cohort of samples provided by AstraZeneca. Jack Ball, senior vice president and general manager of Orchid's Life Sciences Group, said: "we are achieving outstanding accuracy and throughput on the high throughput SNPcode platform that we recently added to our MegaSNPatron genotyping facility," adding that these results "are further confirmation of the exceptional performance of this system."

Rakesh Anand, director of R&D genetics, enabling science and technology at AstraZeneca, said the firm is "very happy with the quality of the data that Orchid has delivered in the first phase of this effort as well as the overall spirit of the collaboration." The pact was signed in February 2001, and includes the design and development of SNP panels and assays for a variety of disease areas and analyses to support pharmacogenetics studies.