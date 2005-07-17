Orchid wins CSA paternity testing contract

Orchid Cellmark, an international provider of identity DNA testing services, says that it has been selected by the UK Child Support Agency as its exclusive provider of paternity DNA testing services.
The three-year award, which includes a two-year extension option available to the Child Support Agency, could potentially generate more than $900,000 per year in sales. Further details were not disclosed.
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