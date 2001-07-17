Oregon passes new pharma legislation

Several new pharmaceutical and health care-related bills have beenpassed by the Legislature of the US state of Oregon, and now go to Governor John Kitzhaber, who has indicated that he will sign them.

One bill will create the Senior Prescription Drug Assistance Program, which could charge low-income seniors up to $50 to enroll in order to receive drug subsidies of up to $2,000, and allow them to buy covered prescription drugs at discounted prices that do not exceed the Medicaid price.

The House also approved a compromise formulary bill for the Oregon Health Plan, proposed by Gov Kitzhaber to help keep drug prices down (Marketletter March 12). This bill directs the state Department of Human Services to adopt a Practitioner-managed Prescription Drug Plan for the Oregon Health Plan, with a start-up date of September 1, 2001, to ensure that enrollees receive the most effective drugs available at the best possible price, but also allows practitioners to prescribe any drug they feel is medically necessary. The practitioner's decision can be appealed.