Organogenesis Starts Pivotal Trial Of Graftskin In Diabetic Ulcers

Organogenesis has begun a pivotal clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of its wound-healing product, Graftskin, for the treatment of diabetic ulcers. It is claimed to be the first cell-based product in the field of wound healing, and is already under expedited review in the USA for an initial indication, venous stasis ulcers.

According to the company, the US Food and Drug Administration has indicated that Graftskin will also gain expedited review for diabetic ulcers when filed. Funding for the project is being supplied under an agreement signed last month with corporate partner Sandoz, which has agreed to a merger of equals with fellow Swiss firm Ciba (pages 3 and 19).

The diabetic ulcer trial will include around 200 patients, and the protocol has been approved by the FDA. The condition affects 1-1.5 million people in the USA.