Organon and Ares-Serono agree on gonadotrophin

- Organon and Ares-Serono have reached a settlement in their long-running gonadotrophin patent dispute (Marketletters passim). Under this agreement, Organon will receive a non-exclusive, paid-for license from Serono, while Serono gets access to a non-exclusive license from Organon. Organon president Tjeerd Kalff said that he was pleased with the outcome, and that "it is far better to use the available funds for the search of new and superior products for infertile patients than to waste money on long-lasting...and very costly battles in court."
