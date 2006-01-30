Organon and Shanghai Genomics' research collaboration

Saturday 8 November 2025

30 January 2006

Organon, the human health care business of the Dutch Akzo Nobel group, and Shanghai Genomics, the China-based affiliate of GNI and one of China's leading biotechnology companies, have entered into an agreement to collaborate on a new research project. The accord, which will involve biological development work aimed at progressing Organon's program for the identification of more selective steroid hormone receptor modulators, will initially last for a period of two years.

Shanghai Genomics, which in 2005 merged with GNI, the Asia-based global pharmaceutical company, will use its expertise in protein purification and cell-based interaction assays to clarify the clinical relevance of a number of receptor-interacting proteins and their use in drug discovery. In particular, the research will focus upon the areas of rheumatoid arthritis, atherosclerosis and oncology.

"This is now the second major research collaboration deal that Organon has recently finalized in China," said David Nicholson, executive vice president, global research, at Organon International. "We are confident that Shanghai Genomics' integrated drug discovery platform and their expertise in nuclear receptor biology will result in a successful project, in close collaboration with our own research scientists," he added.

