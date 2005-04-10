Organon/J&J end Risperdal co-promotion

Organon, the human health care business of Dutch group sAkzo Nobel and US firm Johnson & Johnson' Janssen-Cilag division, have mutually agreed to end their co-promotion of the antipsychotic drug Risperdal (risperidone), which generated fourth-quarter 2004 sales of $846.0 million, up 29% on the like, year-earlier level, for the US group (Marketletter January 31).

The two companies, which have collaborated on the product since 1993, have terminated their current arrangement in Europe, Argentina and Brazil and have replaced it with a financial deal.