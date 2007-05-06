Thursday 4 September 2025

Organon opens legal action in Portugal on generic Livial

6 May 2007

Dutch drugmaker Organon has opened legal proceedings asserting that Portugese drug distributors Tecnimede-Sociedade SA and Grunenthal SA, and generic drugmakers West Pharma and Producoes Especialidades Farmaceuticas SA, infringed patents on its female hormone replacement drug Livial (tibolone).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Global drugmakers face tougher competition with local rivals in Russia
Pharmaceutical
Global drugmakers face tougher competition with local rivals in Russia
4 September 2025
Biotechnology
Scenic publishes novel drug target for mitochondrial and cardiac disease
4 September 2025
Biotechnology
Positive Phase II results for Lyme disease jab after booster
4 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA grants Hernexeos ‘Breakthrough’ status in NSCLC
4 September 2025
Biotechnology
Sanofi’s amlitelimab met all endpoints in Phase III atopic dermatitis study
4 September 2025
Biotechnology
Asian biotechs eye US entry with new strategies
4 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA sets out streamlined review path for ultra-rare disease drugs
4 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Cartography Biosciences
A precision medicine company creating therapeutics guided by the first-ever comprehensive antigen atlas for immuno-oncology targets.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze