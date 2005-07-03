Organon opens new US research center

Organon, the human health care business of Dutch firm Akzo Nobel, has announced the opening of its new Organon Research Center USA in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
"The opening of this facility is an important step in fulfiling our ambitions of expanding the breadth and depth of our biotechnology research programs. We are proud to be a new member of the Cambridge research community and are thankful for the state and local support that we have received," stated Toon Wilderbeek, president of Organon International. "We believe that expanded biotechnology research activities and collaborations are critical to fueling our future pipeline of products to treat diseases and improve the quality of life," he added.
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