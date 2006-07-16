Organon's NuvaRing approved in Australia

Dutch drugmaker Organon, the human health care business of Akzo Nobel, says that NuvaRing (etonogestrel/ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring), its monthly contraceptive, has been approved by the Australian health authority. The firm said that the Australian decision extends the availability of the product globally, adding that it is the 26th country to approve the product since it launch in the USA in 2002.
