Organon USa to distribute Sanofi-Aventis' Anzemet

Organon USA, a business unit of Netherlands-based company Akzo Nobel NV, has entered into a distribution agreement for Anzemet (dolasetron mesylate injection), a treatment for chemotherpy-induced nausea, with the Aventis Pharmaceuticals arm of French drugs giant Sanofi-Aventis. The agreement will become effective January 1, 2006, and then Organon USA will be responsible for the marketing, sales and managed markets activities including pricing and contracting as well as recording sales of the drug for use in the prevention and treatment of postoperative nausea and/or vomiting. The US group will promote Anzemet to the anesthesia community within the hospital market for PONV.
