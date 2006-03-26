Orion and Farmos to form science foundation

The boards of the research foundation of Orion and the research and science foundation of Farmos say they are preparing an application for the merger of the two bodies. The new organization will be named Orion-Farmos and will continue to award grants and funding for, primarily Finnish, scientific research projects.
