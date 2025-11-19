ORION OZONE-FRIENDLY INHALER APPROVED

Finnish health care company Orion has received approval by the Finnish authorities to market a new powder-based dosing device for inhalation therapies, which eliminates the need for CFC propellants. The company anticipates that many other companies, which will need to develop similar products by the time legislation banning the use of CFC-based aerosols comes into effect in 1995, may be interested in licensing the product.
