Orion posts 6.4% sales decline

Net sales of Finland's Orion Group were 465.3 million euros ($597.1 million) for the nine months to March 31, 2005, down 6.4% on the corresponding, year-earlier period due to decreased invoicing of the pharmaceutical distribution business.

Group operating profit grew 52.2% to 50.8 million euros thanks to the favorable performance of Orion Pharma. Pretax profit was 50.6 million euros, up 53.3%, and earnings per share were 0.27 euros versus 0.17 euros.