Orphan drug status for Antizol in Europe

The European Commission has granted orphan drug status to OrphanMedical's fomepizole formulation, which is marketed in the USA as Antizol, for the treatment of methanol poisoning. The company has also received priority review for its supplemental New Drug Submission in Canada for Antizol as a treatment for ethylene glycol poisoning. Orphan's chief executive, John Bullion, says that the company does not expect revenues to be realized from these latest submissions until next year.