Orphan Drug status for Maxim's Ceplene in EU

San Diego, USA-headquartered Maxim Pharmaceuticals says that its Ceplene (histamine dihydrochloride) has been designated an Orphan Drug by the European Commission for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The news sent the firm's share price up 11.9% to close at $1.98 on March 9, the day of the announcement.
Ceplene is based on the naturally-occurring molecule histamine, and is designed to prevent or inhibit oxidative stress, protecting critical immune cells. A Phase III trial of the agent in combination with interleukin-2 in patients with AML met its primary endpoint - the treatment group had a significantly better leukemia-free survival rate than the control group (p=0.00964; Marketletter May 17, 2004).
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