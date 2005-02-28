Orphan Drug status for Pharmaxis' Bronchitol

Australia's Pharmaxis says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted its patented, injectable, dry powder formulation of mannitol, Bronchitol, Orphan Drug status for the treatment of bronchiectasis, an incurable, degenerative and chronic inflammatory condition of the lungs affecting over half a million people worldwide.

Alan Robertson, the firm's chief executive, commented: "with these concessions, Bronchitol will proceed more quickly towards the international trials required for approval, and patients will receive benefits sooner."