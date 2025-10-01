Orphan Drug Status For Sugen's SU101

Sugen Inc says it has now received an orphan drug designation for its anticancer compound SU101 in the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer. In June 1995, Sugen gained its first orphan drug designation for this product in the treatment of patients with malignant glioma.

Orphan status provides a seven-year period of sales exclusivity as well as possible tax credits and research and development grants to the first company that receives a Food and Drug Administration license.