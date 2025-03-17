Orphan Medical's IND for Xyrem approved

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Orphan Medical'sTreatment Investigational New Drug application for Xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution for the treatment of narcolepsy and the reduction of cataplexy. Trials with the drug are expected to begin in the first quarter of 1999.

There are estimated to be at least 125,000 patients in the USA with narcolepsy, the majority of whom also suffer from cataplexy.