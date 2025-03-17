Monday 17 March 2025

Orphan Medical's IND for Xyrem approved

21 December 1998

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Orphan Medical'sTreatment Investigational New Drug application for Xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution for the treatment of narcolepsy and the reduction of cataplexy. Trials with the drug are expected to begin in the first quarter of 1999.

There are estimated to be at least 125,000 patients in the USA with narcolepsy, the majority of whom also suffer from cataplexy.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to March 14
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to March 14
16 March 2025
Biotechnology
Regenxbio completes its BLA filing for first potential gene therapy for MPS II
15 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Fosun Pharma to sell hospital group stake for $124 million
14 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ellipses Pharma: the drug development model that minimizes risk
14 March 2025
Biotechnology
First IGF-1R antibody for thyroid eye disease in China
14 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA selects vaccines for 2025-2026 US influenza season
14 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK to abolish NHS England in major restructuring
14 March 2025

Company Spotlight

A drug development company focused on accelerating the development of cancer treatments through an innovative drug development model that combines unbiased vetting, to de-risk initial asset selection with an uninterrupted funding flow, to minimize the time it takes to advance lead products through clinical trials and reach patients.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze