Orphan Medical sees good prospects for Xyrem

US firm Orphan Medical's chief executive, John Bullion, believes his company'' lead product, Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of narcolepsy with periods of cataplexy, will double its sales in 2005, becoming a $20.0-million product this year with even greater potential in 2006 and beyond.

In an interview with The Wall Street Reporter, of which the company has distributed a summary, Mr Bullion said Xyrem was prescribed by over 2,100 physicians last year, up from 1,200 in 2003, and that the average number of prescriptions per physician has grown from 3.4 to 4.9, "indicating that the adoption of Xyrem by sleep physicians and other doctors has grown very well."

He suggested that a much larger potential market awaits Xyrem in 2006 on the US Food and Drug Administration's approval of a broad narcolepsy label for the drug, expanding the addressable market to $250.0 million. The product's current label is for cataplexy, a debilitating symptom of narcolepsy involving the loss of muscle tone that is treated in less than 25% of narcoleptics, putting the addressable cataplexy market at $50.0 million.