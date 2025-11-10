Orphan Medical To License Choline Cl

Orphan Medical, the US company which specialises in bringing therapies to market with extremely small target populations, has signed an exclusive worldwide license to develop and market choline chloride for the treatment and prevention of choline deficiency in patients receiving total parenteral nutrition. The company estimates that in the USA there are around 22,000 outpatients and 150,000 inpatients who receive long-term TPN.

The use of choline chloride in this indication has already been patented by the inventors, headed by Alan Buchman of Baylor College of Medicine, and orphan drug status has been awarded. A pivotal clinical trial of the therapy is planned to start in the summer, according to Orphan Medical. Complications of choline deficiency include cirrhosis and liver failure, especially in children.