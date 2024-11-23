Orphan Medical Update

- Orphan Medical has been awarded a US use patent for Intrachol (choline chloride) for the prevention and treatment of choline deficiency in patients needing long-term total parenteral nutrition. The company has also received orphan drug designation for this indication. Choline deficiency can eventually lead to cirrhosis and other serious liver diseases. In a separate development, Orphan has secured an option for the European rights to Colomed (short chain fatty acids) enema, for inflammatory bowel disorders. The firm now has rights to the product in every country except Canada.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze