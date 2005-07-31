Orphan status for UCB's brivaracetam in EU?

Belgian group UCB says that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products has recommended orphan medicinal product designation for its SV2A ligand brivaracetam (UCB 34714) for the treatment of progressive myoclonic epilepsies.

PMEs are a group of symptomatic, generalized epilepsies which are caused by rare disorders, mostly with a genetic component, a debilitating course and a poor outcome, the company notes.