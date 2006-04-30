Ortho Biotech's Procrit: "current labeling best"

Ortho Biotech, the biopharmaceutical division of Janssen-Cilag and US health care major Johnson & Johnson, says that data presented on its renal disease drug Procrit (epoetin alfa) at the Spring clinical meetings of the National Kidney Foundation, show that the NKF's target hemoglobin guidelines of 12g/dL are optimal.

According to the firm, data from the CHOIR study (Correction of Hemoglobin and Outcomes in Renal Insufficiency) showed a statistically-significant higher incidence of composite endpoint events - consisting of mortality, stroke, heart attack and hospitalization due to congestive heart failure - in the group of patients treated to the investigational hemoglobin target of 13.5g/dL, as compared to the group treated to the hemoglobin target that is consistent with the current product label, 11.3g/dL.