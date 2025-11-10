Ortho Fined For Shredding Documents Regarding Retin-A

Saying that Ortho Pharmaceuticals put itself above the law, a US federal judge has fined the US drug company $5 million for shredding documents after it learned that a regulatory probe about one of its products, Retin-A (tretinoin), had intensified.
In addition to levying the maximum fine, the judge ordered the company to pay $2.5 million to cover the prosecution costs.
In January, the company had agreed to pay both penalties when it admitted executives ordered workers to shred documents on how it marketed the antiacne agent. It is understood that some doctors were prescribing the product as a wrinkle remover.
