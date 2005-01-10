Ortho-McNeil's Levaquin patent upheld in USA

A US District Court has upheld the validity of Ortho-McNeil's antibiotic Levaquin (levofloxacin) patent and ruled that it was infringed by a proposed generic levofloxacin product from Mylan Laboratories.

This ruling, issued by District Court Judge Irene Keeley, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, directs the US Food and Drug Administration to change the effective date of Mylan's approval to market its generic levofloxacin 250mg, 500mg and 750mg tablets to no earlier than the date of patent expiration, December 2010.