Ortho-McNeil's Levaquin patent upheld in USA

A US District Court has upheld the validity of Ortho-McNeil's antibiotic Levaquin (levofloxacin) patent and ruled that it was infringed by a proposed generic levofloxacin product from Mylan Laboratories.
This ruling, issued by District Court Judge Irene Keeley, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, directs the US Food and Drug Administration to change the effective date of Mylan's approval to market its generic levofloxacin 250mg, 500mg and 750mg tablets to no earlier than the date of patent expiration, December 2010.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze