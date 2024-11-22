Ortho To Plead Guilty Over Retin-A

Johnson & Johnson's Ortho Pharmaceutical subsidiary has entered a guilty plea to charges of destroying documents relating to a federal government investigation into the promotion of Retin-A (tretinoin) for photoaging.
The company expects to pay a $5 million fine and an additional $2.5 million to cover the cost of the investigation. J&J said it found out about the document destruction in 1992; it reported the incident to the Justice Department and three senior Ortho employees were fired.
