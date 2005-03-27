Oscient completes Factive sales force expansion

USA-based Oscient Pharmaceuticals says it has completed the expansion of its primary-care sales force with the hiring of 150 new representatives. The 250-person sales team, led by 25 district managers, is calling on primary-care physicians who account for 40% of fluoroquinolone prescriptions written for respiratory tract infections across the USA.

The sales force is currently concentrating on the commerialization of Factive (gemifloxacin mesylate) tablets, which Oscient began selling in September 2004 and, since launch, estimates that over 100,000 patients have been treated either via prescriptions or full-course therapy samples.