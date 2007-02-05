Oscient completes Ph IV enrollment in Factive trial early

Oscient Pharmaceuticals has completed enrollment in its Phase IV post-marketing trial for its fluoroquinolone antibiotic, Factive (gemifloxacin mesylate) tablets. Known as the FORCE trial (FACTIVE Outpatient Respiratory Infection Community Experience), Oscient began enrollment coincident with the launch of the product in the fall of 2004. A commitment to complete post-marketing trials has become a condition of approval for many drugs and this study was expected to take three to four years to complete. Patient enrollment at more than 200 clinical sites was achieved nearly one year ahead of schedule, which allows for the submission of the study report to the Food and Drug Administration earlier than planned, the firm noted.

"By meeting our commitment to the FDA ahead of schedule, we reduce the total expense of the study and, following submission, our clinical development expenditures will decrease," stated Steven Rauscher, chief executive of Oscient.

The prospective, randomized study was designed to examine the safety of Factive in treating community-acquired pneumonia of mild-to-moderate severity versus clarithromycin and in acute bacterial exacerbations of chronic bronchitis vs amoxicillin/clavulanate in the community. Conducted in physician offices across the USA, the trial enrolled more than 7,500 patients: approximately 5,000 in the Factive treatment group and around 2,500 in the comparator group.