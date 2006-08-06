Oscient's Factive cleared in Mexico

US firm Oscient Pharmaceutical's Factive (gemifloxacin mesylate) has been approved by the Ministry of Health in Mexico to be marketed as Factive-5 for the five-day treatment of community-acquired pneumonia, acute bacterial exacerbations of chronic bronchitis and acute bacterial sinusitis. Pfizer Mexico, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico, sublicensed the rights to develop and commercialize this drug in that country in February of this year.
"The approval of Factive-5 in Mexico for these indications is a significant milestone for our company's antibiotic business," stated Jorge Bracero, regional president and general manager, Northern Latin America, Pfizer. "We expect to launch Factive-5, the most potent member of the fluoroquinolone class in vitro, into the over $900.0 million antibiotic market in Mexico in the coming weeks," he added.
