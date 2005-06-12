Oscient's Factive effective in five-day dosing regime

Preliminary analysis of a pivotal, double-blind Phase III trial of Oscient Pharmaceuticals' Factive (gemifloxacin mesylate) tablets for the five-day treatment of mild-to-moderate community-acquired pneumonia shows the study has met its endpoint.

The study compared the proposed five-day dosing (320mg once-daily) regimen to the US Food and Drug Administration-approved seven-day dosing (320mg once-daily) and found that the former induced a non-inferior clinical response rate at follow-up visit.

This marks "an important step toward bringing physicians and patients an effective and even more convenient option for treating community-acquired pneumonia," stated Steven Rauscher, the group's chief executive. "We plan to submit these data to the FDA by the end of 2005 and seek a label expansion for Factive. This would provide physicians with approved indications for treating both CAP and acute bacterial exacerbations of chronic bronchitis with the same, convenient five-day course of therapy," he added.