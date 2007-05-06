Saturday 4 October 2025

Oscient's Factive gets FDA OK for CAP

6 May 2007

Massachusetts, USA-based drug developer Oscient Pharmaceuticals says that the Food and Drug Administration has approved its drug Factive (gemifloxacin mesylate) for the treatment of community-acquired pneumonia. The product was first launched in 2004 as a five-day therapy for acute bacterial exacerbations of chronic bronchitis (Marketletters passim).

