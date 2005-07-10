OSI grants patent rights to Merck & Co

OSI Pharmaceuticals says that its diabetes and obesity business unit Prosidion, has granted fellow US firm Merck & Co a worldwide, non-exclusive license to US patent no 6,890,898 and its foreign equivalents, which claim combination therapy comprising administration of a dipeptidyl peptidase IV inhibitor and another therapeutic agent for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related indications.
Prosidion acquired its DPIV platform, which includes the Phase II compound PSN9301 and a portfolio of DPIV medical use patents, from Germany's Probiodrug AG of Germany in July last year. OSI will receive upfront, milestone and royalty payments. Additional financial terms were not disclosed.
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