OSI grants patent rights to Merck & Co

OSI Pharmaceuticals says that its diabetes and obesity business unit Prosidion, has granted fellow US firm Merck & Co a worldwide, non-exclusive license to US patent no 6,890,898 and its foreign equivalents, which claim combination therapy comprising administration of a dipeptidyl peptidase IV inhibitor and another therapeutic agent for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related indications.

Prosidion acquired its DPIV platform, which includes the Phase II compound PSN9301 and a portfolio of DPIV medical use patents, from Germany's Probiodrug AG of Germany in July last year. OSI will receive upfront, milestone and royalty payments. Additional financial terms were not disclosed.